Share · View all patches · Build 10329836 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 08:19:10 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Cosmo Dreamer.

We are pleased to announce the Ver. 2.20 update of Cosmo Dreamer.

In this version, we have made the following changes.

English expressions have been changed to be the same as the Nintendo Switch version.

Other minor changes.