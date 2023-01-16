 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 16 January 2023

Update 1.8.9_EarlyAccess: FPV Racing Drone Hot Fix

-Update settings file to correctly load drone mode.
-Fix UI options menu button error where you could not select Angle Mode.
-Fix not defaulting to xbox controller mode with xbox controller plugged in.
-Reduce the rotation rate of the drone in angle / acro mode.
-Adjust throttle curve of the drone in angle / acro mode.
-Make “Auto Hover” mode controls fly like a default DJI drone.
-Increase gravity of the drone in angle / acro mode.

