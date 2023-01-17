Novastella Island - Opened for business!

Novastella Island is officially released today with 20% off at lauch. If you have Mirror 2: Project X, you can get an additional 15% off if you purchase the bundle Novastella Island Discount at Launch.

This is a slow-paced building game. Accidentally traveled to an island in another universe, you decided to collect resources and make tools to find a way home. But you'll also lead an amazing life, make some friends with the local Lilles, build a home, and reform the island while finding a way back.

Please be advised that the game is at an early stage of development, some functions of the game are not complete, please think twice before purchasing.

Sharing feature that allows you to show off your new house

Interaction between character and structures

New characters

New outfits/attire

New construction mods

Better English Localization

New functions in construction mode

Independent construction sandbox mode

Mirror 2: Project Z was renamed to Novastella island because we accepted your suggestion not to use the name "Mirror" on products to avoid future misunderstandings.

We understand that it'll be hard to convince anyone of this, but the truth is the truth, and it's the best we can do.

We also promised to give an additional discount when purchasing Novastella Island to those who have Mirror 2: Project X in their library. After communicating with staff from Valve, we decided to realize this by releasing a bundle. If you have Mirror 2: Project X in your library, please purchase Novastella Island using the bundle below; it'll give an extra discount.

Virtual dancing simulator app - DancingSim is officially released!

DancingSim is a mini-tool for watching virtual characters dance, with built-in characters, costumes, animation resources, and customizable scenes. It supports Workshop and you can import characters, animations, and background music as you wish.

