Additional Overscore Adjustments

Fixed an issue where Chronicle breaker was dropping Continental badges. Accordingly, we have set the Overscore to 2,500,000.

It was probably the most serious mistake, but we didn't realize it. Before the update, the programmer had once used cheat mode to go around all stages anyway.

I don't know why I didn't notice it, like the bug in the room with infinite HP.

(At first I thought it was due to the cheat mode.)

I believe at this point that we will continue to discover techniques for this stage for quite some time. We expect that turn saving and more efficient play will continue to slowly increase the score.

We want to maintain the atmosphere of Sunstone's growth through these small discoveries, and we don't want to basically modify the rewards for players' continued exploration, even if they are inflated.

As for future balance adjustments, we will make decisions based on the increasing trend of scores and the techniques developed by players over the next 1-2 weeks.