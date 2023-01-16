Patch 5.0.0 - Rebalanced Maps!

Attention all Propnight players! We are thrilled to announce that a new patch 5.0.0 is now live on Steam! This update includes a number of bug fixes and balance improvements, and we believe will greatly enhance the gameplay. We have also fixed a number of bugs, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for our players.

Patch 5.0.0 is live!

Key changes

• Maps - Rebalanced Abbey, Farm and School maps

• Achievements - Added achievements for Michelle, Aisha, Shinigami and Clown

• Killers - Increased stun immunity for 10 seconds

Fixes and Improvements

• Gameplay - Fixed that sometimes Killers and Survivors would become translucent

• Gameplay - Reaction Checks are now more frequent and random

• Sewer Manhole - Fixed that sometimes the Sewer Manhole closes by itself

• Killers - Improved the mechanics of chasing Survivors

• Killers - Increased duration time of the Doppelganger ability

• Impostor - Fixed that after attempting to repair the Propmachine while being disguised as a Survivor, the Impostor cannot attack players

• Sheet-Man - Increased Hook hit radius

• Survivors - Fixed that sometimes the Survivor cannot close the door while jumping

• Survivors - Significantly improved the responsiveness of turning into a prop

• Survivors - Changed perk “Like a Feather”

• Chris - Fixed that Magnetic Glove ability would sometimes not stop working after the Silence event

• Chris - Fixed that sometimes Chris gets stuck in textures and can't repair the Propmachine

• Main Menu - Returned the old background of the main menu

• UI - Fixed that voice messages sometimes disappear

• UI - Fixed that sometimes the UI of game controls was displayed incorrectly after changing the settings

• Audio - Each Killer’s weapon now has a unique attack sound

• Audio - Returned old music to the main menu

• General Audio and UI fixes and improvements

• General Animation improvements

We hope you are enjoying the new patch for Propnight. We have worked hard to bring you these improvements and bug fixes. If you could, please take a moment to leave us some feedback on Steam. Your likes and positive feedback will help us to continue to improve the game and make it an even better experience for everyone. Thank you so much for your support!