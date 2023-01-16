Chapter6-3 Adjusting Overscore

Sorry, we didn't realize the most important thing, but the Overscore value was abnormal.

But still, it was originally set to 4,000,000 because the Sunstone earned in this stage is not very high.

(Next week, there is a possibility that the status of enemies after the final tier may be buffed, but this stage has so many gimmicks that are exclusive to this stage that we may not be able to adjust the balancing too much for them.)

The Sunstone earned will not be updated until the stage is cleared, but you can modify the Sunstone earned by stepping on the Clear tile in the following way, even if the score is not updated.

(1) Start the game and go to the stage selection screen.

Delete the file Tactical Nexus\tmp1\wwdata\medal\Rainbow tactical mythology.medal

Enter Chapter6-3 and step on the Clear tile.