Version 0.0.8.0

Added a new lighting system!

Revamped gun code in order to increase development rate

Removed healthbars from enemies

Enemies are now one shot, depending on the weapon

Rescalled damage values for each gun to account for new damage system

Removed space reminder on textboxes

Added dialogue portrait for gate guard

Added dialogue portrait for barkeep

Added dialogue portrait for barkeep's daughter

Increased coin gather sprite size

Stone golem no longer speeds up when damaged

Added a new quest system

Updated level system, now continuous singular level design