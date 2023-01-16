 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 16 January 2023

v1.046 - Adjusted lighting

Share · View all patches · Build 10329279 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Working on lighting, primarily for the first 3 levels, but all around. Added interior lighting for vehicles (gauges, switches, etc), and also added some environmental changes to IA4 as you proceed.

