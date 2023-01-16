Working on lighting, primarily for the first 3 levels, but all around. Added interior lighting for vehicles (gauges, switches, etc), and also added some environmental changes to IA4 as you proceed.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 16 January 2023
v1.046 - Adjusted lighting
