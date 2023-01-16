 Skip to content

Carth Playtest update for 16 January 2023

Carth Alpha 1.90a3

16 January 2023

~Fixed issue with enemies not showing dead across network
~Removed rag doll from handful of enemies
~Added Female Voice Over on a female bandit
~Fixed issue with many spells not spawning correctly
~Built stash crate and leather sack now synced
~Added new spells and abilities
~Fixed issue with some crafting items not able to sell or buy
~Fixed issue with loot able crates not networked in Port Town
~Balanced casting cool down and cost
~Balanced Feat prerequisites
~Added new merchants and Npcs
~Added Guards near Port Town
~Dozen new spell Feats to talent trees

