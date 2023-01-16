Carth Alpha 1.90a3

~Fixed issue with enemies not showing dead across network

~Removed rag doll from handful of enemies

~Added Female Voice Over on a female bandit

~Fixed issue with many spells not spawning correctly

~Built stash crate and leather sack now synced

~Added new spells and abilities

~Fixed issue with some crafting items not able to sell or buy

~Fixed issue with loot able crates not networked in Port Town

~Balanced casting cool down and cost

~Balanced Feat prerequisites

~Added new merchants and Npcs

~Added Guards near Port Town

~Dozen new spell Feats to talent trees