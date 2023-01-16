 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tactical Nexus update for 16 January 2023

Additional Corrections

Share · View all patches · Build 10329248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that caused the update to be performed with debug mode turned on.
Fixed a bug in which Sunstone was required by Hyper Gate.

Changed files in this update

Tactical Adventure Content Depot 1141291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link