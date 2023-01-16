 Skip to content

The Cleaner update for 16 January 2023

Bugfixes + Artbook patch

The Cleaner update for 16 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

!!Please re-download the game if you have any problem launching it!!

It was brought to our attention that the Artbook wasn't always downloaded properly.
It should be fixed now!

You can find it in the local files, inside the "Artbook" folder.

We've also changed some small things + settings for the game.
If the game doesn't launch properly, please redownload it.

Do not forget to backup your savefiles, if needed.

For any inquiry or problem with the game, feel free to contact us.

