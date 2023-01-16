20230116 update

- Adjusted the number of the leaderboard: now the ranking number on the leaderboard has more display space and will not overlap with the name
- Fixed a click bug: now dragging from the outside of the board to the inside in drag mode will not cause the game to start unexpectedly
- Fixed a click bug: now clicking OK in drag mode will not cause the game to start unexpectedly or the board to be clicked
- Modified the reading method of the skin's fixed color: now the fixed color of each skin will be saved in bg.bmp instead of hard-coded in the code, with better debugging freedom
- Added two new skins and renamed colored skins: Ice, Jungle, Lava
