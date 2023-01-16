 Skip to content

MineSweeper Tetris update for 16 January 2023

20230116 update

Build 10329156

  1. Adjusted the number of the leaderboard: now the ranking number on the leaderboard has more display space and will not overlap with the name
  2. Fixed a click bug: now dragging from the outside of the board to the inside in drag mode will not cause the game to start unexpectedly
  3. Fixed a click bug: now clicking OK in drag mode will not cause the game to start unexpectedly or the board to be clicked
  4. Modified the reading method of the skin's fixed color: now the fixed color of each skin will be saved in bg.bmp instead of hard-coded in the code, with better debugging freedom
  5. Added two new skins and renamed colored skins: Ice, Jungle, Lava

