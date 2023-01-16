 Skip to content

AI Roguelite update for 16 January 2023

small update

16 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slightly overhauled event checks for charm enemy, new character, and NPC opinion decrease.
Reinstating salvaging, paving the way for building materials hopefully (experimental).

