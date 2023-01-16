Update 72 - Major Issues Resolved

Hey Everyone,

And we are back with our fifth daily update – and a milestone of sorts. At this point we are glad to say that vast majority of game breaking bugs has been fixed, and players can now experience the game without without loosing progress.

There s still a lot of polish that we ll be working on during this coming week, but we expect the game to be in a great shape within days, finally allowing us to start implementing quality of life improvements and new content.

Today`s update resolves the last of the server stability issues, and fixes all the bugs that caused players to loose their vehicles. A large number of other priority issues has been resolved,

Also tomorrow we are finally adding two new fresh servers - one PvP and one PvE, and hope to have some good news about offline singleplayer - finishing touches now.

Thanks so much for everyone s support - we are truly blessed to have such an amazing community. Can t wait to get through the next few days of final fixes and improvements and start dropping some new content and new features.

As always – forever grateful for you support!

Please make sure to restart Steam to download the latest update. And once you launch the client you will see version 0.72 in the main menu bottom left corner

Now, lets take a look at what out update 0.72 has in store: