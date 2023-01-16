Territory – Alpha 5.39.2 – Optimise and Fix

Optimisation
- Had to remove the water effects until I can optimise them better
- There is still a minute GPU hitch that I need to track down
Changed
- Reduced maximum weather stay time and transition period a little
Fixed
- Footstep audio improved
