Territory update for 16 January 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.39.2 – Optimise and Fix

Optimisation

  • Had to remove the water effects until I can optimise them better
  • There is still a minute GPU hitch that I need to track down

Changed

  • Reduced maximum weather stay time and transition period a little

Fixed

  • Footstep audio improved

