YoloMouse 1.6.0

Another big one :D
After much research into bypassing anticheat protected games a very clean and safe (not bannable) method has been discovered. This allows YM to function with anticheat protected games like Lost Ark almost identically to unprotected games. Additional related improvements have been added like overlay cursor support in dedicated fullscreen.
Also a long overdue tutorial :D This is the first step to making YM fully self documented.
VSYNC is now enabled for the overlay cursors. I'm not sure why I had this off, but it should buff performance a little.
Finally an announcement of a major upcoming feature: Godot game engine integration. This will unleash YM's true potential with fully moddable 3D cursors :)
UPDATES
- new: anti-anticheat: a new+safe anticheat bypass discovery that improves upon the last bypass by hiding the original game cursor :D
- new: anti-anticheat: support resizing original game cursors when in anti-anticheat state
- new: overlay: allow overlay cursors to work in fullscreen games
- new: tutorial: general intro and cursor changing example
- new: ui: add value display to slider widget
- udpate: overlay: reenable vsync
- fix: anti-anticheat: hotspot of animated cursors when using non-default size
- fix: overlay: transparency issues when reusing existing game cursors
UPCOMING
- new: godot game engine integration to allow easy modding of 3d cursors
- new: achievements
- new: more included cursors
- new: docs
To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com
for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com
PS: Kudos to all the workshop contributors :)
