YoloMouse 1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10329037 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Another big one :D

After much research into bypassing anticheat protected games a very clean and safe (not bannable) method has been discovered. This allows YM to function with anticheat protected games like Lost Ark almost identically to unprotected games. Additional related improvements have been added like overlay cursor support in dedicated fullscreen.

Also a long overdue tutorial :D This is the first step to making YM fully self documented.

VSYNC is now enabled for the overlay cursors. I'm not sure why I had this off, but it should buff performance a little.

Finally an announcement of a major upcoming feature: Godot game engine integration. This will unleash YM's true potential with fully moddable 3D cursors :)

UPDATES

new: anti-anticheat: a new+safe anticheat bypass discovery that improves upon the last bypass by hiding the original game cursor :D

new: anti-anticheat: support resizing original game cursors when in anti-anticheat state

new: overlay: allow overlay cursors to work in fullscreen games

new: tutorial: general intro and cursor changing example

new: ui: add value display to slider widget

udpate: overlay: reenable vsync

fix: anti-anticheat: hotspot of animated cursors when using non-default size

fix: overlay: transparency issues when reusing existing game cursors

UPCOMING

new: godot game engine integration to allow easy modding of 3d cursors

new: achievements

new: more included cursors

new: docs

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com

for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

PS: Kudos to all the workshop contributors :)