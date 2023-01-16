 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

YoloMouse update for 16 January 2023

YoloMouse 1.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10329037 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another big one :D

After much research into bypassing anticheat protected games a very clean and safe (not bannable) method has been discovered. This allows YM to function with anticheat protected games like Lost Ark almost identically to unprotected games. Additional related improvements have been added like overlay cursor support in dedicated fullscreen.

Also a long overdue tutorial :D This is the first step to making YM fully self documented.

VSYNC is now enabled for the overlay cursors. I'm not sure why I had this off, but it should buff performance a little.

Finally an announcement of a major upcoming feature: Godot game engine integration. This will unleash YM's true potential with fully moddable 3D cursors :)

UPDATES

  • new: anti-anticheat: a new+safe anticheat bypass discovery that improves upon the last bypass by hiding the original game cursor :D
  • new: anti-anticheat: support resizing original game cursors when in anti-anticheat state
  • new: overlay: allow overlay cursors to work in fullscreen games
  • new: tutorial: general intro and cursor changing example
  • new: ui: add value display to slider widget
  • udpate: overlay: reenable vsync
  • fix: anti-anticheat: hotspot of animated cursors when using non-default size
  • fix: overlay: transparency issues when reusing existing game cursors

UPCOMING

  • new: godot game engine integration to allow easy modding of 3d cursors
  • new: achievements
  • new: more included cursors
  • new: docs

To add to above list post here or use feedback@dragonrisegames.com
for concerns and bugs: support@dragonrisegames.com

PS: Kudos to all the workshop contributors :)

Changed files in this update

YoloMouse Content Depot 1283971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link