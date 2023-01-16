v1.1 Patch Notes

Hey folks,
v1.1 just launched, and here's everything that got fixed:
Settings menu changes:
- Settings menu changed to be more user-friendly
- Invert mouse setting added
- Particle toggle setting added
- Master volume setting added
General changes:
- The Cabin section has been (hopefully) optimized a little bit
- New minor office "event" added
- Tub audio sometimes not working should HOPEFULLY be fixed
- Differentiated the female quest givers
- Fixed objective for lights out phases appearing when the shadow man in the office appears
- Cabin AI should no longer walk through walls
- Hider's camera disappears when you take a photo of him (say cheese!)
- Updated the knocked out cutscene to look better
- Updated the code picture in the Cabins prison section to make the 7 look less like a 1
A̶̢̧̢͓͕͕̜̙̫̗̰̤̩̼̻̖̮̋̐͜ͅͅŖ̷̛̥̥̻̯̳̫͉̥̤̪̠̘̟͓̄̀̋̾͊͂̂̽͗̓̂̕͘͘͝G̷̢̪̤̟̣̖̭̦͊͂̉̃̇̌̅͝ ̴̢̨̧̛͔̝̮͖̣̘͊͗́̍̇̇̂̐͂̎͊̓̊̈̐̇̊̽͆̒̕͝C̴͈̔̔̓͂̔̃̃̓͠H̷̜̰͉̻̯͉͈̹͎̳̑Ä̸̛̝̱̬͙̹̪́̑̾̐̇̈́̃̿͜ͅͅṄ̸̢̡̧̛̛̹̱̗̩̮̺͎̪̆̀̏̌̋́̔͐̓̌͊̏͂̽͐̕̚͘͘G̴̡̖̯̙͍̜̙̪͍̙͓̜̻̲̟͑͋̊̉̑̀̈́͋̀̿̎̓͋Ȇ̶̛̺͚̹̗͚͕͎̟̙̩̺͇̝̻̙̣̪͗̎̉̈́̃̑̽̽̏̚͜ͅͅŠ̷̨̭͓̝͓͇̟͍͕̫̘̤̎:
- Wait what?
- ớ̶̧̡̧͚͎͕͚͉̄̈̋̈́̒͝͝p̶̡͚̠̲͚̻͖̦̦̀̽̉̄̄̆̕͠͝t̶͙͔̬̀ị̸̲̃̊͋̐̚͜c̵͉̣̄͗͑͗̐͊̔̃͠ä̵̛͉̳́̊̎̆̓͘l̷͖͌̔̒̿̾͋́̕ͅ.̴̛̮̮̯̟̿̓̈̃̀̃͘͠ţ̷̛̺̖̐̑̔͋͒͝x̴͔̎̅͗̏̌̈́̕t̴̲̣̱̹͒̀̒ ̷̢̳͎̭̞͇̮̍͜͜h̵͖͖̏͒̾̾̈́̌́͠͠ȁ̸̝͕̦̽̄͊̅̍̚̕s̴̟̦̞̭̉̂́̄̏͛ ̷̛̤̼̖̱̖͛b̷̥̬̭̪̪̏̓̑̈́́͆͠e̸̤͕̙͕̝̩͆̊̑̆͌͠ḙ̴̰̫͊́̏̇͆̓ṇ̸̡͚̫͖̜͖̫́̓̊ͅ ̴̥̼͕̫́̐̅̓a̷͔̙̹̟̥̟͈͒͑̄̿̈d̸̫̀͑̑͛ḓ̶̅̀́͊e̶͓̽̋͋͌ͅd̴͖̜̪̙̙̞̪͕͑
- į̷͙͔̬͉͉͇̃̽̈́̈́̏̏'̸͕̦͚̹̠̰̈́̓̆̑͠m̸̢͕̬̼̔ ̷̢̛̮̥̟͎̙̩̽͂̊̊͜͠h̴̜͚̬̫̩̀͐͌̀̍́̕͜į̴̥̩͖͆̔̿̅̕d̸͇̻̗̩̖̀̓i̷̼̟̫̳̫͍̇͆̈̆̈́̈́ṋ̶̬͍͙̬͓̻̙́̋͜g̶̡̭̰̗͖̩͚̹͋̂̾ͅ ̸̤͔̲̞͕̣̟̮͂̌̂̈̅̅̾͜͠ś̶̘͓̅͘o̴̞̼̰͍̰̽̍̈̓̍͛͝m̵̙̜̔̌ē̷̳͚̪̎̀̍̅̈́́͘͝w̷͉̱̯̥͔̻̲͊̅͛̐͒́̎͑̏h̶̹̗̞̹̠̀͊̐ẹ̶͋́́͝r̵̺̪̪̝̐̈͑͝e̵̛̻̥̭̺̘̯̥̞̟̐̈́
- ĭ̴̬̊̑̋͠m̶̨̛̪̬̓̍̄͝ ̴̼̖̘̱͓̓̚ȧ̶̛̠̱̺̘͓̈̆̀̌̕l̴̬̭̻̱͓̞͔̇̀̈̽̈w̴̨̰͚͚͓̆ẫ̷͙̭̺̲͐y̸̠͍͑̎̔s̶̢̨̙͎̙̈̒͊͋̈́͘͠ ̷̨͙̮̿͌̉̀̿̃̂̃̕ͅw̵̡͖̠̓̈à̴̛̜͓͐̊͆̄͒͊t̸̡̢̺̳̼̗̜̾̒̈́̔c̶̟̥̪͕̟͎̑͘ͅh̷̗͝ǐ̵̢̪̖̫̥̠̞̝̇̎̀n̶̨͎͔͚͈͈̓͛̓̍̊̊̈́̇ͅg̷̤̙̫̳͉̩̩͙̍͒̅̑͘
- ć̴̢̛̞̦͎̘̘͇̠̖̇͑́͆o̶̧͒͗̃̂̉͋͘m̷̭̙͓̐̎͑e̶̺̥̬͖̗̹͊̄̌̈ ̵̡̖̯̰̮͙̉̽̔̅̄͊̀̀͘f̷̹͙̱͖̿̈́͆͊̈̈́i̸̮̬̳̜̳͎̎̏̾̕̕n̷̛̛̦͗̔̀̋͒̈́̉d̵̛͙͐̈́͆͜͝͠ ̷̣̝̣̱̳̫͝m̷͕̍̋̅ě̸͙͕̹̟̫̻̙̘̜̀̃̀̾̑͑̕
I'm still working on snapping Jim's arms back into place, but... it's turned out to be harder than I expected, so I apologize for not including it in this update.
Hard mode will (hopefully) be added in the next update, which will include a second ending!
If you encounter any bugs, please submit them through the discussion tab OR the discord server!
Thank you for reading, and I hope you enjoy the update!
- Dante Garner
