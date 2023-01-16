v1.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10328958 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 05:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey folks,

v1.1 just launched, and here's everything that got fixed:

Settings menu changes:

Settings menu changed to be more user-friendly

Invert mouse setting added

Particle toggle setting added

Master volume setting added

General changes:

The Cabin section has been (hopefully) optimized a little bit

New minor office "event" added

Tub audio sometimes not working should HOPEFULLY be fixed

Differentiated the female quest givers

Fixed objective for lights out phases appearing when the shadow man in the office appears

Cabin AI should no longer walk through walls

Hider's camera disappears when you take a photo of him (say cheese!)

Updated the knocked out cutscene to look better

Updated the code picture in the Cabins prison section to make the 7 look less like a 1

A̶̢̧̢͓͕͕̜̙̫̗̰̤̩̼̻̖̮̋̐͜ͅͅŖ̷̛̥̥̻̯̳̫͉̥̤̪̠̘̟͓̄̀̋̾͊͂̂̽͗̓̂̕͘͘͝G̷̢̪̤̟̣̖̭̦͊͂̉̃̇̌̅͝ ̴̢̨̧̛͔̝̮͖̣̘͊͗́̍̇̇̂̐͂̎͊̓̊̈̐̇̊̽͆̒̕͝C̴͈̔̔̓͂̔̃̃̓͠H̷̜̰͉̻̯͉͈̹͎̳̑Ä̸̛̝̱̬͙̹̪́̑̾̐̇̈́̃̿͜ͅͅṄ̸̢̡̧̛̛̹̱̗̩̮̺͎̪̆̀̏̌̋́̔͐̓̌͊̏͂̽͐̕̚͘͘G̴̡̖̯̙͍̜̙̪͍̙͓̜̻̲̟͑͋̊̉̑̀̈́͋̀̿̎̓͋Ȇ̶̛̺͚̹̗͚͕͎̟̙̩̺͇̝̻̙̣̪͗̎̉̈́̃̑̽̽̏̚͜ͅͅŠ̷̨̭͓̝͓͇̟͍͕̫̘̤̎:

Wait what?

ớ̶̧̡̧͚͎͕͚͉̄̈̋̈́̒͝͝p̶̡͚̠̲͚̻͖̦̦̀̽̉̄̄̆̕͠͝t̶͙͔̬̀ị̸̲̃̊͋̐̚͜c̵͉̣̄͗͑͗̐͊̔̃͠ä̵̛͉̳́̊̎̆̓͘l̷͖͌̔̒̿̾͋́̕ͅ.̴̛̮̮̯̟̿̓̈̃̀̃͘͠ţ̷̛̺̖̐̑̔͋͒͝x̴͔̎̅͗̏̌̈́̕t̴̲̣̱̹͒̀̒ ̷̢̳͎̭̞͇̮̍͜͜h̵͖͖̏͒̾̾̈́̌́͠͠ȁ̸̝͕̦̽̄͊̅̍̚̕s̴̟̦̞̭̉̂́̄̏͛ ̷̛̤̼̖̱̖͛b̷̥̬̭̪̪̏̓̑̈́́͆͠e̸̤͕̙͕̝̩͆̊̑̆͌͠ḙ̴̰̫͊́̏̇͆̓ṇ̸̡͚̫͖̜͖̫́̓̊ͅ ̴̥̼͕̫́̐̅̓a̷͔̙̹̟̥̟͈͒͑̄̿̈d̸̫̀͑̑͛ḓ̶̅̀́͊e̶͓̽̋͋͌ͅd̴͖̜̪̙̙̞̪͕͑

į̷͙͔̬͉͉͇̃̽̈́̈́̏̏'̸͕̦͚̹̠̰̈́̓̆̑͠m̸̢͕̬̼̔ ̷̢̛̮̥̟͎̙̩̽͂̊̊͜͠h̴̜͚̬̫̩̀͐͌̀̍́̕͜į̴̥̩͖͆̔̿̅̕d̸͇̻̗̩̖̀̓i̷̼̟̫̳̫͍̇͆̈̆̈́̈́ṋ̶̬͍͙̬͓̻̙́̋͜g̶̡̭̰̗͖̩͚̹͋̂̾ͅ ̸̤͔̲̞͕̣̟̮͂̌̂̈̅̅̾͜͠ś̶̘͓̅͘o̴̞̼̰͍̰̽̍̈̓̍͛͝m̵̙̜̔̌ē̷̳͚̪̎̀̍̅̈́́͘͝w̷͉̱̯̥͔̻̲͊̅͛̐͒́̎͑̏h̶̹̗̞̹̠̀͊̐ẹ̶͋́́͝r̵̺̪̪̝̐̈͑͝e̵̛̻̥̭̺̘̯̥̞̟̐̈́

ĭ̴̬̊̑̋͠m̶̨̛̪̬̓̍̄͝ ̴̼̖̘̱͓̓̚ȧ̶̛̠̱̺̘͓̈̆̀̌̕l̴̬̭̻̱͓̞͔̇̀̈̽̈w̴̨̰͚͚͓̆ẫ̷͙̭̺̲͐y̸̠͍͑̎̔s̶̢̨̙͎̙̈̒͊͋̈́͘͠ ̷̨͙̮̿͌̉̀̿̃̂̃̕ͅw̵̡͖̠̓̈à̴̛̜͓͐̊͆̄͒͊t̸̡̢̺̳̼̗̜̾̒̈́̔c̶̟̥̪͕̟͎̑͘ͅh̷̗͝ǐ̵̢̪̖̫̥̠̞̝̇̎̀n̶̨͎͔͚͈͈̓͛̓̍̊̊̈́̇ͅg̷̤̙̫̳͉̩̩͙̍͒̅̑͘

ć̴̢̛̞̦͎̘̘͇̠̖̇͑́͆o̶̧͒͗̃̂̉͋͘m̷̭̙͓̐̎͑e̶̺̥̬͖̗̹͊̄̌̈ ̵̡̖̯̰̮͙̉̽̔̅̄͊̀̀͘f̷̹͙̱͖̿̈́͆͊̈̈́i̸̮̬̳̜̳͎̎̏̾̕̕n̷̛̛̦͗̔̀̋͒̈́̉d̵̛͙͐̈́͆͜͝͠ ̷̣̝̣̱̳̫͝m̷͕̍̋̅ě̸͙͕̹̟̫̻̙̘̜̀̃̀̾̑͑̕

I'm still working on snapping Jim's arms back into place, but... it's turned out to be harder than I expected, so I apologize for not including it in this update.

Hard mode will (hopefully) be added in the next update, which will include a second ending!

If you encounter any bugs, please submit them through the discussion tab OR the discord server!

Thank you for reading, and I hope you enjoy the update!