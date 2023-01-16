 Skip to content

Polaroid update for 16 January 2023

v1.1 Patch Notes

v1.1 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

v1.1 just launched, and here's everything that got fixed:

Settings menu changes:

  • Settings menu changed to be more user-friendly
  • Invert mouse setting added
  • Particle toggle setting added
  • Master volume setting added

General changes:

  • The Cabin section has been (hopefully) optimized a little bit
  • New minor office "event" added
  • Tub audio sometimes not working should HOPEFULLY be fixed
  • Differentiated the female quest givers
  • Fixed objective for lights out phases appearing when the shadow man in the office appears
  • Cabin AI should no longer walk through walls
  • Hider's camera disappears when you take a photo of him (say cheese!)
  • Updated the knocked out cutscene to look better
  • Updated the code picture in the Cabins prison section to make the 7 look less like a 1

A̶̢̧̢͓͕͕̜̙̫̗̰̤̩̼̻̖̮̋̐͜ͅͅŖ̷̛̥̥̻̯̳̫͉̥̤̪̠̘̟͓̄̀̋̾͊͂̂̽͗̓̂̕͘͘͝G̷̢̪̤̟̣̖̭̦͊͂̉̃̇̌̅͝ ̴̢̨̧̛͔̝̮͖̣̘͊͗́̍̇̇̂̐͂̎͊̓̊̈̐̇̊̽͆̒̕͝C̴͈̔̔̓͂̔̃̃̓͠H̷̜̰͉̻̯͉͈̹͎̳̑Ä̸̛̝̱̬͙̹̪́̑̾̐̇̈́̃̿͜ͅͅṄ̸̢̡̧̛̛̹̱̗̩̮̺͎̪̆̀̏̌̋́̔͐̓̌͊̏͂̽͐̕̚͘͘G̴̡̖̯̙͍̜̙̪͍̙͓̜̻̲̟͑͋̊̉̑̀̈́͋̀̿̎̓͋Ȇ̶̛̺͚̹̗͚͕͎̟̙̩̺͇̝̻̙̣̪͗̎̉̈́̃̑̽̽̏̚͜ͅͅŠ̷̨̭͓̝͓͇̟͍͕̫̘̤̎:

  • Wait what?
  • ớ̶̧̡̧͚͎͕͚͉̄̈̋̈́̒͝͝p̶̡͚̠̲͚̻͖̦̦̀̽̉̄̄̆̕͠͝t̶͙͔̬̀ị̸̲̃̊͋̐̚͜c̵͉̣̄͗͑͗̐͊̔̃͠ä̵̛͉̳́̊̎̆̓͘l̷͖͌̔̒̿̾͋́̕ͅ.̴̛̮̮̯̟̿̓̈̃̀̃͘͠ţ̷̛̺̖̐̑̔͋͒͝x̴͔̎̅͗̏̌̈́̕t̴̲̣̱̹͒̀̒ ̷̢̳͎̭̞͇̮̍͜͜h̵͖͖̏͒̾̾̈́̌́͠͠ȁ̸̝͕̦̽̄͊̅̍̚̕s̴̟̦̞̭̉̂́̄̏͛ ̷̛̤̼̖̱̖͛b̷̥̬̭̪̪̏̓̑̈́́͆͠e̸̤͕̙͕̝̩͆̊̑̆͌͠ḙ̴̰̫͊́̏̇͆̓ṇ̸̡͚̫͖̜͖̫́̓̊ͅ ̴̥̼͕̫́̐̅̓a̷͔̙̹̟̥̟͈͒͑̄̿̈d̸̫̀͑̑͛ḓ̶̅̀́͊e̶͓̽̋͋͌ͅd̴͖̜̪̙̙̞̪͕͑
  • į̷͙͔̬͉͉͇̃̽̈́̈́̏̏'̸͕̦͚̹̠̰̈́̓̆̑͠m̸̢͕̬̼̔ ̷̢̛̮̥̟͎̙̩̽͂̊̊͜͠h̴̜͚̬̫̩̀͐͌̀̍́̕͜į̴̥̩͖͆̔̿̅̕d̸͇̻̗̩̖̀̓i̷̼̟̫̳̫͍̇͆̈̆̈́̈́ṋ̶̬͍͙̬͓̻̙́̋͜g̶̡̭̰̗͖̩͚̹͋̂̾ͅ ̸̤͔̲̞͕̣̟̮͂̌̂̈̅̅̾͜͠ś̶̘͓̅͘o̴̞̼̰͍̰̽̍̈̓̍͛͝m̵̙̜̔̌ē̷̳͚̪̎̀̍̅̈́́͘͝w̷͉̱̯̥͔̻̲͊̅͛̐͒́̎͑̏h̶̹̗̞̹̠̀͊̐ẹ̶͋́́͝r̵̺̪̪̝̐̈͑͝e̵̛̻̥̭̺̘̯̥̞̟̐̈́
  • ĭ̴̬̊̑̋͠m̶̨̛̪̬̓̍̄͝ ̴̼̖̘̱͓̓̚ȧ̶̛̠̱̺̘͓̈̆̀̌̕l̴̬̭̻̱͓̞͔̇̀̈̽̈w̴̨̰͚͚͓̆ẫ̷͙̭̺̲͐y̸̠͍͑̎̔s̶̢̨̙͎̙̈̒͊͋̈́͘͠ ̷̨͙̮̿͌̉̀̿̃̂̃̕ͅw̵̡͖̠̓̈à̴̛̜͓͐̊͆̄͒͊t̸̡̢̺̳̼̗̜̾̒̈́̔c̶̟̥̪͕̟͎̑͘ͅh̷̗͝ǐ̵̢̪̖̫̥̠̞̝̇̎̀n̶̨͎͔͚͈͈̓͛̓̍̊̊̈́̇ͅg̷̤̙̫̳͉̩̩͙̍͒̅̑͘
  • ć̴̢̛̞̦͎̘̘͇̠̖̇͑́͆o̶̧͒͗̃̂̉͋͘m̷̭̙͓̐̎͑e̶̺̥̬͖̗̹͊̄̌̈ ̵̡̖̯̰̮͙̉̽̔̅̄͊̀̀͘f̷̹͙̱͖̿̈́͆͊̈̈́i̸̮̬̳̜̳͎̎̏̾̕̕n̷̛̛̦͗̔̀̋͒̈́̉d̵̛͙͐̈́͆͜͝͠ ̷̣̝̣̱̳̫͝m̷͕̍̋̅ě̸͙͕̹̟̫̻̙̘̜̀̃̀̾̑͑̕

I'm still working on snapping Jim's arms back into place, but... it's turned out to be harder than I expected, so I apologize for not including it in this update.

Hard mode will (hopefully) be added in the next update, which will include a second ending!

If you encounter any bugs, please submit them through the discussion tab OR the discord server!

Thank you for reading, and I hope you enjoy the update!

  • Dante Garner

