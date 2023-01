[ + ] Added photosensitivity warning at the start of the game

[ ! ] Framerate settings were not working correctly

[ ! ] Fixed window collider in the start room to prevent falling of the bounds

[ ! ] Fixed ghost unexpected ghost behaviour causing it to ignore another player

[ ! ] Fixed issue where Car Jack could not be removed from the car

[ ! ] Some fixes on network components

[ ~ ] Slightly nerfed ghost move speed on all difficulties.