Thank you for a great 6 months on Steam! Much love.

-Added some new areas to level 41

-Level RUN is now easier and less janky

-Some jump scares have been improved

-Added some more haptics to guns and items

-Added some more props to the Buzti enterprises training course

-Added lootable cabinets

-Added an objective to the dark halls arena mode, you now have to put meat into a machine

-Added a kills counter to the arena mode

-Added an entrance to level 201, a tape marked MACH+ that when played sends you to 201

-Some small adjustments to level 1020

-Increased recoil on some weapons and completely redid the way that recoil is applied. It is now more of a torque than an impulse and it should get rid of most jitter while shooting.

-Made a better ammo maker, you can now make many different types of ammo.

-Made a clamber/dash jump, press on the right stick to activate

-Revamped Level 1one

-Level2two now has more exits

-Bug fixes, including a game-breaking one with level 9

-Altered the erase data button to delete ALL progress. You now have to restart the game for it to take effect.

-The useless valve in level 1 has been replaced with a lever that controls level 41's water level