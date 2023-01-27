ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree is OUT NOW!

Hey everyone!

ATONE: Heart of the Elder Tree is officially available for purchase! It's been a long winding path through Midgard to get here, but it's been a journey well worth traveling. We aimed to create a world that felt alive, with unique and interesting characters, a sense of hope in darkness, and exciting musical battles that tantalize your sense.

Our awesome launch trailer is here to celebrate!

Please feel free to reach out and leave us comments about how you're getting along or if you have any questions.

We hope you have the best time playing our game :heart:

All the Best

Wildboy and Untold Tales