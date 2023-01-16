[1.0.14] High Resolution Text Fonts, Settings Updates, Bug Hotfixes, and more

PATCH NOTES
[v1.0.14]
This is a moderately sized patch that primarily adds high resolution font scaling (with the ability to change fonts), Improves the game options menu, and fixes a variety of bugs that have cropped up due to changes made in recent patches. Full patch notes below:
- Add High Resolution Font scaling, now on by default (changeable in options menu)
- Shadows are now on by default (turn off for better performance)
- Fix speedrun mode toggle not working in options menu
- Reorganize options menu for more space for settings
- Add reset to default option in gameplay options menu
- Fix analog movement controls broken in recent patch, add toggle for digital-style controls if it is preferred
- Update options menu descriptions
- Fix common items always respawning after being picked up
- Fix starburst alignment bug
- Fix camera glitch during cutscenes if speaker is far from the camera
- Minor performance improvements
- Other minor fixes and improvements
Changed files in this update