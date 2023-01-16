 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

REDSHOT update for 16 January 2023

[1.0.14] High Resolution Text Fonts, Settings Updates, Bug Hotfixes, and more

Share · View all patches · Build 10328707 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES

[v1.0.14]

This is a moderately sized patch that primarily adds high resolution font scaling (with the ability to change fonts), Improves the game options menu, and fixes a variety of bugs that have cropped up due to changes made in recent patches. Full patch notes below:

  • Add High Resolution Font scaling, now on by default (changeable in options menu)
  • Shadows are now on by default (turn off for better performance)
  • Fix speedrun mode toggle not working in options menu
  • Reorganize options menu for more space for settings
  • Add reset to default option in gameplay options menu
  • Fix analog movement controls broken in recent patch, add toggle for digital-style controls if it is preferred
  • Update options menu descriptions
  • Fix common items always respawning after being picked up
  • Fix starburst alignment bug
  • Fix camera glitch during cutscenes if speaker is far from the camera
  • Minor performance improvements
  • Other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745526
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link