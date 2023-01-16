 Skip to content

Ashen Empires update for 16 January 2023

Patch 148.208

Share · View all patches · Build 10328683 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix for Gauntlet event - effects could be cast just before entering
  • Crims on PVP servers will be sent to a four way portal; you have 60 seconds to choose from Lopal, VF, Meroven, Rahura or be sent to Lopal
  • Fix for Red Dragon Leather set - should now be able to forge items if anvil of veldan is in pack while wearing set
  • Fix for Gatekeeper's gate in SoC; if you haven't completed the quest you will be harmed and ported back; to prevent players from getting through without quest completion
  • All Housing Deeds and items such as Surveyor tool should be tagged for Construction; server will now check that expansion flag
  • Added AC to weeping winter skirt and winter wildform
  • Removed arrow resist from hood of rahura
  • Typo in Crystal Knight quest Rotted > Rotten

