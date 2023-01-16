- Fix for Gauntlet event - effects could be cast just before entering
- Crims on PVP servers will be sent to a four way portal; you have 60 seconds to choose from Lopal, VF, Meroven, Rahura or be sent to Lopal
- Fix for Red Dragon Leather set - should now be able to forge items if anvil of veldan is in pack while wearing set
- Fix for Gatekeeper's gate in SoC; if you haven't completed the quest you will be harmed and ported back; to prevent players from getting through without quest completion
- All Housing Deeds and items such as Surveyor tool should be tagged for Construction; server will now check that expansion flag
- Added AC to weeping winter skirt and winter wildform
- Removed arrow resist from hood of rahura
- Typo in Crystal Knight quest Rotted > Rotten
Ashen Empires update for 16 January 2023
Patch 148.208
Patchnotes via Steam Community
