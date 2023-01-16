- Prompt for optimization when the quick switch setting window is not saved, and the text of the "Apply" button is changed to "Save";
- The quick switching settings window, puzzle game window, and creative workshop window are no longer on the top, and have their own independent taskbar window;
QuickMatrix update for 16 January 2023
V5.2.5 Experience Optimization
Patchnotes via Steam Community
