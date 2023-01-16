 Skip to content

QuickMatrix update for 16 January 2023

V5.2.5 Experience Optimization

Build 10328528 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Prompt for optimization when the quick switch setting window is not saved, and the text of the "Apply" button is changed to "Save";
  • The quick switching settings window, puzzle game window, and creative workshop window are no longer on the top, and have their own independent taskbar window;

