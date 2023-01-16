 Skip to content

Settlement Survival update for 16 January 2023

Hotfix（Stable/Alpha version）- v1.0.32.21

Bug fixes：

  • Fixed the launch problem of the Russian version

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

  • Switching Method
    Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY, select 👉Properties - 👉BETAS, and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)

Contact us:
Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community

