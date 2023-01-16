Bug Fixes
Corrected various typos
Reworked some move routes of NPCs
Deemos will now only be in Anubia during Chapter 3
Fixed a pathing issue inside the Ruins of Ordos
Eidma should no longer block the murder scene in Haven Inn no matter your starting location
Spear skill “Follow Up” now works as intended
Gjallarhorn update for 16 January 2023
Update 1/15/2023 Part 2
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update