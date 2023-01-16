 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 16 January 2023

Update 1/15/2023 Part 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Corrected various typos
Reworked some move routes of NPCs
Deemos will now only be in Anubia during Chapter 3
Fixed a pathing issue inside the Ruins of Ordos
Eidma should no longer block the murder scene in Haven Inn no matter your starting location
Spear skill “Follow Up” now works as intended

