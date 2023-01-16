v1.17.0 update

1. DSD playback
Added support for DSD high-resolution audio format playback.
VHT will convert DSD to an ultra-low noise high-resolution PCM 32-bit audio format in real time.
DSD (direct stream digital) audio quality formats:
DSD64 is comparable with PCM 24-bit
DSD128 is better than PCM 24-bit
DSD256 is comparable with PCM 32-bit
DSD512+ are better than PCM 32-bit
Supported DSD formats in binaural mode:
DSD64, DSD128 and DSD256
Supported DSD formats in direct mode:
- DSD64, DSD128 and DSD256
- DSD512 and DSD1024 works only on DACs that support these high-resolution formats
