Virtual Home Theater update for 16 January 2023

v1.17.0 update

16 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
1. DSD playback

Added support for DSD high-resolution audio format playback.

VHT will convert DSD to an ultra-low noise high-resolution PCM 32-bit audio format in real time.

DSD (direct stream digital) audio quality formats:
DSD64 is comparable with PCM 24-bit
DSD128 is better than PCM 24-bit
DSD256 is comparable with PCM 32-bit
DSD512+ are better than PCM 32-bit

Supported DSD formats in binaural mode:
DSD64, DSD128 and DSD256

Supported DSD formats in direct mode:

  • DSD64, DSD128 and DSD256
  • DSD512 and DSD1024 works only on DACs that support these high-resolution formats
2. Updated rectilinear lens projection

