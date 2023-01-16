v1.17.0 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10328285 · Last edited 16 January 2023 – 03:59:04 UTC by Wendy

1. DSD playback

Added support for DSD high-resolution audio format playback.

VHT will convert DSD to an ultra-low noise high-resolution PCM 32-bit audio format in real time.

DSD (direct stream digital) audio quality formats:

DSD64 is comparable with PCM 24-bit

DSD128 is better than PCM 24-bit

DSD256 is comparable with PCM 32-bit

DSD512+ are better than PCM 32-bit

Supported DSD formats in binaural mode:

DSD64, DSD128 and DSD256

Supported DSD formats in direct mode: