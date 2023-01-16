Update Notes 1.2.8:
- New: Cloud Save!
- Update: Dropships in area 7+ now have a maximum number of units they can spawn. (this will make these levels easier, and improve performance)
- Update: Units in survival will now have a maximum possible attack range of 10 as the waves get harder.
- Fixed an issue which made sprites blurry.
- Fixed an issue where spore particles would disappear in survival mode after opening evolution menu.
- Fixed an issue where spore particles could move while the evolution menu is open.
- Fixed an issue where survival was showing a negative starting value of evolution points.
- Fixed an issue where dropships in survival could burn down by flamer attacks.
- Fixed an issue where the level editor would freeze up after uploading a map.
- Fixed an issue where progress bars could be seen in the evolution UI in survival.
- Fixed an issue where you couldn’t sell some evolutions.
