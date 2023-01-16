 Skip to content

Buggos update for 16 January 2023

Update Notes 1.2.8

Update Notes 1.2.8:

  • New: Cloud Save!
  • Update: Dropships in area 7+ now have a maximum number of units they can spawn. (this will make these levels easier, and improve performance)
  • Update: Units in survival will now have a maximum possible attack range of 10 as the waves get harder.
  • Fixed an issue which made sprites blurry.
  • Fixed an issue where spore particles would disappear in survival mode after opening evolution menu.
  • Fixed an issue where spore particles could move while the evolution menu is open.
  • Fixed an issue where survival was showing a negative starting value of evolution points.
  • Fixed an issue where dropships in survival could burn down by flamer attacks.
  • Fixed an issue where the level editor would freeze up after uploading a map.
  • Fixed an issue where progress bars could be seen in the evolution UI in survival.
  • Fixed an issue where you couldn’t sell some evolutions.

