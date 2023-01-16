Additional Content "SHADOW CALL"

Hey all, the DLC "Shadow Call" just came out and this is going to be the list of changes I made for the previous battle stages and what's new

Chapter One:

NightWolf Runs Faster

Camera target lock Angle view slightly changed

NightWolf after CounterAttack recovers faster

little bit of performance improvement

Second Chapter:

Julia's Dodge now goes more forward so that you can escape Inpu's Scythe easily

lots of Graphical improvement

Inpu on his second form now is vulnerable to parry, this allows the player to use his Negate parry without worrying about getting hit

Third Chapter:

Inpu's Dodge speed has increased and he recovers much faster

no more invisible walls... Stage is infinite

For the new content which is the DLC (Chapter Four):

Two new boss fights have been included. First is playable as NightWolf and second as Inpu.

NightWolf has the same move list while Inpu's move list is completely different with new mechanics.

First boss is fairly easy but the second one is tricky and gets hard at times 😏

New cutscenes have been added to progress further in the story and explains some of the things that didn't make sense.

That will be the whole DLC, Thank you so much for your support and I look forward from many of you to tell me their experience with the new boss fights 😁🙏