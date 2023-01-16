 Skip to content

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 16 January 2023

Nope, I've changed my mind

Share · View all patches · Build 10328117

Patchnotes via Steam Community

About the ammo limit: for some reason i wasn't quite convinced, so for now it's uncapped again.
I've rebalanced a little the amount of lootable Energy Cells, especially in level 2.
Also, the Laser Rifle damage is slightly reduced.

