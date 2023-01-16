About the ammo limit: for some reason i wasn't quite convinced, so for now it's uncapped again.
I've rebalanced a little the amount of lootable Energy Cells, especially in level 2.
Also, the Laser Rifle damage is slightly reduced.
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 16 January 2023
Nope, I've changed my mind
About the ammo limit: for some reason i wasn't quite convinced, so for now it's uncapped again.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update