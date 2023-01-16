 Skip to content

A War of a Madman's Making update for 16 January 2023

Patch 0.4.1

Greetings, commanders!

Last night, I released the Beta 0.4 build of War of a Madman's Making onto Steam Early Access!

As expected, I ran into some pretty glaring issues almost immediately after publishing. Today's patch - Beta 0.4.1 - fixes the following issues:

  • One ending did not activate properly.
  • Another ending (Chorsa's ending) did not award the proper Achievement.

... And that pretty much covers it! I'll be steadily rolling out the updates as I catch more issues. If you run into anything strange or see any errors, please don't hesitate to drop a line in the Steam forum or on Discord!

https://discord.gg/XxYtYqYVwx

