Patch 0.4.1

Greetings, commanders!

Last night, I released the Beta 0.4 build of War of a Madman's Making onto Steam Early Access!

As expected, I ran into some pretty glaring issues almost immediately after publishing. Today's patch - Beta 0.4.1 - fixes the following issues:

One ending did not activate properly.

Another ending (Chorsa's ending) did not award the proper Achievement.

... And that pretty much covers it! I'll be steadily rolling out the updates as I catch more issues. If you run into anything strange or see any errors, please don't hesitate to drop a line in the Steam forum or on Discord!

https://discord.gg/XxYtYqYVwx