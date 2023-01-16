Patch 0.4.1

Greetings, commanders!
Last night, I released the Beta 0.4 build of War of a Madman's Making onto Steam Early Access!
As expected, I ran into some pretty glaring issues almost immediately after publishing. Today's patch - Beta 0.4.1 - fixes the following issues:
- One ending did not activate properly.
- Another ending (Chorsa's ending) did not award the proper Achievement.
... And that pretty much covers it! I'll be steadily rolling out the updates as I catch more issues. If you run into anything strange or see any errors, please don't hesitate to drop a line in the Steam forum or on Discord!
