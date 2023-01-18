18th Jan Update notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10328106 · Last edited 18 January 2023 – 07:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Class and Skill Changes

Greatsword

Active Skills

[Skill] Harpoon, Rake, Chain, Charge

Reduced cooldown from 6 seconds to 5 seconds

Increased rage generation from 10 to 15

[Skill] Chain

[Skill] Chain Increased enemy movement speed reduction from 40% to 50%

[Skill] Thrill, Wild, Rampage

[Skill] Thrill, Wild, Rampage Changed area of effect

[Skill] Pulverize, Weapon Break, Neutralize

[Skill] Pulverize, Weapon Break, Neutralize Changed area of effect

[Skill] Deadly Blow, Deep Wound, Blood Leech

[Skill] Deadly Blow, Deep Wound, Blood Leech Changed area of effect

[Skill] Burst of Anger

[Skill] Burst of Anger Changed area of effect

Changed to knock down target even if less than 80 rage was consumed

[Skill] Finishing Blow, Subjugate

[Skill] Finishing Blow, Subjugate Changed area of effect

[Skill] Reckoning, Ruthlessness

[Skill] Reckoning, Ruthlessness Changed area of effect

[Skill] Heavy Blow, Empower Heavy Blow

[Skill] Heavy Blow, Empower Heavy Blow Changed to allow movement while using the skill

[Skill] Howl

[Skill] Howl Changed area of effect

Fixed an issue where different icons were being displayed

[Skill] Repeating Slash

[Skill] Repeating Slash Changed area of effect

[Skill] Tyrant

[Skill] Tyrant Reduced cooldown from 60 seconds to 45 seconds

[Skill] Enrage

[Skill] Enrage Changed description to include that basic attacks also extend the duration of Berserker

[Skill] Berserker

[Skill] Berserker Reduced cooldown from 60 seconds to 45 seconds

Passive Skills

[Skill] Quake

Fixed error in description to read that the skill increases lifesteal by 5% of damage dealt

Increased lifesteal boost from 2% to 5%

Increased lifesteal chance boost from 10% to 15%

[Skill] Hatred

Removed slot 1 skill cooldown reduction, added 6% attack increase for 5 seconds

Reduced cooldown from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds

[Skill] Rage Burst

[Skill] Rage Burst Increased critical accuracy boost from 20% to 25%

[Skill] Beast

[Skill] Beast Added 5% defense increase for 5 seconds when taking damage

[Other]

[Other] Increased range and area of effect of basic attack

Scythe

Active Skills

[Skill] Soul Grip

Increased amount of souls absorbed from 20 to 30

[Skill] Tow Soul

[Skill] Tow Soul Increased cooldown from 4 seconds to 5 seconds

[Skill] Moon Strike

[Skill] Moon Strike Changed damage to 150.6% + 186%

[Skill] Ghost

[Skill] Ghost Reduced cooldown from 12 seconds to 8 seconds

Removed soul cost

[Skill] Windmill

[Skill] Windmill Reduced soul cost from 150 to 100

[Skill] Decelerate

[Skill] Decelerate Changed skill function to absorb soul and decrease enemy movement speed when dealing damage with Demon Beam:

Changed to absorb 10 soul

Changed to decrease enemy movement speed by 30% for 5 seconds

[Skill] Spectral Warrior

[Skill] Spectral Warrior Increased defense from 28.8% to 50%

[Skill] Shamanic Specter

[Skill] Shamanic Specter Fixed an issue where the player’s defense stat was not applied correctly

[Skill] Spectral Knight

[Skill] Spectral Knight Increased defense from 60% to 75%

[Skill] Shriek

[Skill] Shriek Reduced cooldown to 10 seconds

[Skill] Moonlight Slash

[Skill] Moonlight Slash Added a 2 second stun effect

[Skill] Rupturing Slash

[Skill] Rupturing Slash Changed skill to increase attack by 8% for 3 seconds

[Skill] Spectral Clone

[Skill] Spectral Clone Increased defense from 48% to 60%

Passive Skills

[Skill] Renew

Fixed an issue where summoned specters were receiving damage instead

Fixed description to read that defeating an enemy resets the cooldowns for skills that summon specters.

[Skill] Extension

[Skill] Extension Changed skill function to reduce the cooldown of specter summoning skills when taking damage and to extend the duration of specters by 10% when using skills that absorb soul

Changed to decrease the cooldown of specter summoning skills by 0.5 seconds when damage is taken

Changed to increase the duration of specters by 10% when a skill that absorbs soul is used

Added a 2 second cooldown

[Skill] Path of the Reaper

[Skill] Path of the Reaper Changed to increase attack speed and attack

Attack speed increase: 10%

Changed to increase attack by 12%

[Skill] Restore Soul

[Skill] Restore Soul Increased chance to activate from 25% to 30%

[Skill] Domination

[Skill] Domination Reduced attack speed boost from 30% to 10%

Added damage bonus of 6% for 6 seconds

Knuckles

Active Skills

[Skill] Quadruple Fist

Changed skill to charge to the enemy when using

Changed skill range

Changed to remove crowd control effects (usable when under crowd control effects)

[Skill] Force Palm

[Skill] Force Palm Changed skill to charge to the enemy when using

Changed skill range

Changed to remove crowd control effects (usable when under crowd control effects)

Increased damaged from 87.3% to 101.3%

[Skill] Chi Blast

[Skill] Chi Blast Increased skill range

[Skill] Shoulder Tackle

[Skill] Shoulder Tackle Increased damage from 154.5% to 179.4%

[Skill] Sweeping Kick

[Skill] Sweeping Kick Removed dodge bonus

Added effect of reducing cooldown of Shoulder Tackle by 2 seconds when using

Added 1 second stun

[Skill] Wind God Fist

[Skill] Wind God Fist Increased damage from 125.7% to 141.7%

[Skill] Force Palm

[Skill] Force Palm Increased damage from 87.3% to 101.3%

[Skill] Chi Colossus

[Skill] Chi Colossus Reduced cooldown from 40 seconds to 35 seconds

Reduced chi cost from 40 to 30

[Skill] Piercing Blitz

[Skill] Piercing Blitz Reduced cooldown from 40 seconds to 30 seconds

Reduced chi cost from 40 to 20

Passive Skills

[Skill] Outburst

Increased duration from 12 seconds to 15 seconds

[Skill] Restoration

[Skill] Restoration Changed skill to add receiving crowd control effects as a condition to trigger the skill effect

[Skill] Counterattack

[Skill] Counterattack Changed skill to increase damage by 6% for 5 seconds when receiving a crown control effect

Bow

Passive Skills

[Skill] Field Surgery

Fixed an issue where the passive effect was not being applied

Staff

Active Skills

[Skill] Magic Sphere

Reduced damage from 278.2% to 251.2%

[Skill] Lightning

[Skill] Lightning Reduced damage from 180.2% to 165.2%

Passive Skills

[Skill] Battle Oath

Passive Skills [Skill] Battle Oath Reduced extra damage reduction bonus from 15% to 6%

[Skill] Cursed Mana

[Skill] Cursed Mana Reduced damage reduction from 9.6% to 6%

Dual Blade

Active Skills

[Skill] Blade Rush

Reduced cooldown reduction from 8 seconds to 6 seconds

Passive Skills

[Skill] Tricks

Passive Skills [Skill] Tricks Reduced dodge bonus from 30% to 15%

Other

[Skill] Hold Skills

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to move after canceling a hold skill at the moment when a target was defeated

Dungeon Changes

Solo Dungeon Improvements

The existing 3 dungeons have been changed into 1 that rotates (rewards have been consolidated, not reduced)

Added a New Solo Dungeon: The Frozen Road

Avoid damage from frostbite in central areas as you battle your way towards the boss

Rewards are the same as the rotating solo dungeon

PvP Changes

New Faction PvP Mode: Siege War

Siege War is a large-scale faction PvP mode centered around the siege and defense of a castle

Only users with a certain position in the combat power rankings can participate in this mode

Schedule

Siege War takes place once per week at a schedule time in a dedicated zone

Day: Sunday

Time: 22:30 (based on server time)

Participants

200 attackers versus 200 defenders

Entry

You may join the Siege War by speaking to a special NPC

Players ranked within the top 200 for combat power can enter first for 30 seconds, after which anyone in the top 500 can join

1~200th: 30 seconds to enter first

201~500th: May enter after 30 seconds if less than 200 players have already joined

Rewards

Victory Rewards (per faction)

36,000 Justia Coins

Defeat Rewards (per faction)

24,000 Justia Coins

Participation Rewards (individual)

1 300 Diamond Box

2 Spirit Shard Boxes

1,000 Platinum Coins

4,000 Service Medals

80,000 Gold

Buffs

Balancing buffs are granted to the losing team of the Siege War

Level 1

Attack Bonus 9%, Defense Bonus 35%

Level 2

Attack Bonus 20%, Defense Bonus 65.8%

Level 3

Attack Bonus 32.5%, Defense Bonus 95%

Level 4

Attack Bonus 45%, Defense Bonus 120%

Level 5

Attack Bonus 56%, Defense Bonus 140%

Level 6

Attack Bonus 67%, Defense Bonus 165%

Level 7

Attack Bonus 79.5%, Defense Bonus 190 %

Level 8

Attack Bonus 91%, Defense Bonus 215%

Level 9

Attack Bonus 102.5%, Defense Bonus 242%

Level 10

Attack Bonus 115%, Defense Bonus 275%

Other Details

Bloodstones can be obtained in the Siege War zone just like in the normal open world

Kills will be calculated as field PvP faction points

Added Siege Shop (Justia Coin Exchange)

Weapon Enhance Stone: 300 Justia Coins (max 80 per week)

Sillion’s Protection: 1,600 Justia Coins (max 15 per week)

Sillion’s Blessing: 4,000 Justia Coins (max 6 per week)

Super Premium Feed: 500 Justia Coins (max 20 per week)

Random Familiar/Pet Box: 400 Justia Coins (max 20 per week)

Random Spirit Box: 1,000 Justia Coins (max 20 per week)

100 Diamond Box: 1,000 Justia Coins (max 5 per week)

Leda’s Golden Chest: 600 Justia Coins (max 5 per week)

Deathmatches Officially Launched

Changed opening time: 10:00~17:00 (based on server time)

Rewards

Daily Participation Rewards

Rank 1-4

2,200 Service Medals

1,200 Platinum Coins

4 Random Spirit Boxes

4 Weapon Enhance Stones

Rank 5-8

1,900 Service Medals

1,000 Platinum Coins

3 Random Spirit Boxes

4 Weapon Enhance Stones

Rank 9-12

1,600 Service Medals

800 Platinum Coins

2 Random Spirit Boxes

2 Weapon Enhance Stones

Rank 13-16

1,300 Service Medals

600 Platinum Coins

1 Random Spirit Boxes

1 Weapon Enhance Stones

Ranking Rewards

Rank 1-4

220 Service Medals

Rank 5-8

190 Service Medals

Rank 9-12

160 Service Medals

Rank 13-16

130 Service Medals

Kingdom Quest Changes

Expanded Black Assault Kingdom Quest to Tier 15

Tier 11: 92,000 Combat Power

Tier 12: 104,000 Combat Power

Tier 13: 118,000 Combat Power

Tier 14: 132,000 Combat Power

Tier 15: 146,000 Combat Power

Mission Changes

Fixed an issue in the Naiad story mission “Helisa’s Revelation” where the NPC Khaira’s HP is stuck at 1

Guild Changes

Fixed an issue where beginner guild buffs were usable in regular guilds

Changed guild ranking search to display guilds below 300th place to be marked as “Not on leaderboard”

Improved username display for guild members

Fellow guild members’ names and guild name will be displayed in green

Fellow guild members’ names while in a party will be displayed in blue

Costume Changes

Added Military Uniform costume to the preview list

Quality-of-Life Changes

Edited Hot Time/Event Schedule

Added Deathmatch to schedule

Changed the days when the Battleground is open to Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays

Changed arena hot time from 2 hours to 1 hour, therefore moving other hot times forward by 1 hour

Adjusted monster combat power and the relevant missions in the appropriate locations

Rusena Southern Castlegrounds and Aslan Orc Mountains will be for players of 70,000-130,000 combat power

Altered drops of core enhancement materials for monsters with a high combat power Added weapon/trinket tier information

Added a tier marker to more easily identify better items within the same rank of quality (higher numbers mean better gear)

Added penalty icon in results window at the end of a Deathmatch when 0 points were gained Reduced the amount of labor consumed by archaeology (gathering and crafting) by half (except at event gathering nodes) Reduced the amount of time it takes for flame gates to open in solo dungeons and battlegrounds from 3.5 seconds to 1 second Fixed some awkward translations

Other Changes