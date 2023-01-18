18th Jan Update notes

Class and Skill Changes
Greatsword
Active Skills
[Skill] Harpoon, Rake, Chain, Charge
- Reduced cooldown from 6 seconds to 5 seconds
- Increased rage generation from 10 to 15
[Skill] Chain
- Increased enemy movement speed reduction from 40% to 50%
[Skill] Thrill, Wild, Rampage
- Changed area of effect
[Skill] Pulverize, Weapon Break, Neutralize
- Changed area of effect
[Skill] Deadly Blow, Deep Wound, Blood Leech
- Changed area of effect
[Skill] Burst of Anger
- Changed area of effect
- Changed to knock down target even if less than 80 rage was consumed
[Skill] Finishing Blow, Subjugate
- Changed area of effect
[Skill] Reckoning, Ruthlessness
- Changed area of effect
[Skill] Heavy Blow, Empower Heavy Blow
- Changed to allow movement while using the skill
[Skill] Howl
- Changed area of effect
- Fixed an issue where different icons were being displayed
[Skill] Repeating Slash
- Changed area of effect
[Skill] Tyrant
- Reduced cooldown from 60 seconds to 45 seconds
[Skill] Enrage
- Changed description to include that basic attacks also extend the duration of Berserker
[Skill] Berserker
- Reduced cooldown from 60 seconds to 45 seconds
Passive Skills
[Skill] Quake
- Fixed error in description to read that the skill increases lifesteal by 5% of damage dealt
- Increased lifesteal boost from 2% to 5%
- Increased lifesteal chance boost from 10% to 15%
[Skill] Hatred
- Removed slot 1 skill cooldown reduction, added 6% attack increase for 5 seconds
- Reduced cooldown from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds
[Skill] Rage Burst
- Increased critical accuracy boost from 20% to 25%
[Skill] Beast
- Added 5% defense increase for 5 seconds when taking damage
[Other]
- Increased range and area of effect of basic attack
Scythe
Active Skills
[Skill] Soul Grip
- Increased amount of souls absorbed from 20 to 30
[Skill] Tow Soul
- Increased cooldown from 4 seconds to 5 seconds
[Skill] Moon Strike
- Changed damage to 150.6% + 186%
[Skill] Ghost
- Reduced cooldown from 12 seconds to 8 seconds
- Removed soul cost
[Skill] Windmill
- Reduced soul cost from 150 to 100
[Skill] Decelerate
- Changed skill function to absorb soul and decrease enemy movement speed when dealing damage with Demon Beam:
- Changed to absorb 10 soul
- Changed to decrease enemy movement speed by 30% for 5 seconds
[Skill] Spectral Warrior
- Increased defense from 28.8% to 50%
[Skill] Shamanic Specter
- Fixed an issue where the player’s defense stat was not applied correctly
[Skill] Spectral Knight
- Increased defense from 60% to 75%
[Skill] Shriek
- Reduced cooldown to 10 seconds
[Skill] Moonlight Slash
- Added a 2 second stun effect
[Skill] Rupturing Slash
- Changed skill to increase attack by 8% for 3 seconds
[Skill] Spectral Clone
- Increased defense from 48% to 60%
Passive Skills
[Skill] Renew
- Fixed an issue where summoned specters were receiving damage instead
- Fixed description to read that defeating an enemy resets the cooldowns for skills that summon specters.
[Skill] Extension
- Changed skill function to reduce the cooldown of specter summoning skills when taking damage and to extend the duration of specters by 10% when using skills that absorb soul
- Changed to decrease the cooldown of specter summoning skills by 0.5 seconds when damage is taken
- Changed to increase the duration of specters by 10% when a skill that absorbs soul is used
- Added a 2 second cooldown
[Skill] Path of the Reaper
- Changed to increase attack speed and attack
- Attack speed increase: 10%
- Changed to increase attack by 12%
[Skill] Restore Soul
- Increased chance to activate from 25% to 30%
[Skill] Domination
- Reduced attack speed boost from 30% to 10%
- Added damage bonus of 6% for 6 seconds
Knuckles
Active Skills
[Skill] Quadruple Fist
- Changed skill to charge to the enemy when using
- Changed skill range
- Changed to remove crowd control effects (usable when under crowd control effects)
[Skill] Force Palm
- Changed skill to charge to the enemy when using
- Changed skill range
- Changed to remove crowd control effects (usable when under crowd control effects)
- Increased damaged from 87.3% to 101.3%
[Skill] Chi Blast
- Increased skill range
[Skill] Shoulder Tackle
- Increased damage from 154.5% to 179.4%
[Skill] Sweeping Kick
- Removed dodge bonus
- Added effect of reducing cooldown of Shoulder Tackle by 2 seconds when using
- Added 1 second stun
[Skill] Wind God Fist
- Increased damage from 125.7% to 141.7%
[Skill] Force Palm
- Increased damage from 87.3% to 101.3%
[Skill] Chi Colossus
- Reduced cooldown from 40 seconds to 35 seconds
- Reduced chi cost from 40 to 30
[Skill] Piercing Blitz
- Reduced cooldown from 40 seconds to 30 seconds
- Reduced chi cost from 40 to 20
Passive Skills
[Skill] Outburst
- Increased duration from 12 seconds to 15 seconds
[Skill] Restoration
- Changed skill to add receiving crowd control effects as a condition to trigger the skill effect
[Skill] Counterattack
- Changed skill to increase damage by 6% for 5 seconds when receiving a crown control effect
Bow
Passive Skills
[Skill] Field Surgery
- Fixed an issue where the passive effect was not being applied
Staff
Active Skills
[Skill] Magic Sphere
- Reduced damage from 278.2% to 251.2%
[Skill] Lightning
- Reduced damage from 180.2% to 165.2%
Passive Skills
[Skill] Battle Oath
- Reduced extra damage reduction bonus from 15% to 6%
[Skill] Cursed Mana
- Reduced damage reduction from 9.6% to 6%
Dual Blade
Active Skills
[Skill] Blade Rush
- Reduced cooldown reduction from 8 seconds to 6 seconds
Passive Skills
[Skill] Tricks
- Reduced dodge bonus from 30% to 15%
Other
[Skill] Hold Skills
- Fixed an issue where it was impossible to move after canceling a hold skill at the moment when a target was defeated
Dungeon Changes
Solo Dungeon Improvements
- The existing 3 dungeons have been changed into 1 that rotates (rewards have been consolidated, not reduced)
Added a New Solo Dungeon: The Frozen Road
- Avoid damage from frostbite in central areas as you battle your way towards the boss
- Rewards are the same as the rotating solo dungeon
PvP Changes
New Faction PvP Mode: Siege War
- Siege War is a large-scale faction PvP mode centered around the siege and defense of a castle
- Only users with a certain position in the combat power rankings can participate in this mode
Schedule
- Siege War takes place once per week at a schedule time in a dedicated zone
- Day: Sunday
- Time: 22:30 (based on server time)
Participants
- 200 attackers versus 200 defenders
Entry
- You may join the Siege War by speaking to a special NPC
- Players ranked within the top 200 for combat power can enter first for 30 seconds, after which anyone in the top 500 can join
- 1~200th: 30 seconds to enter first
- 201~500th: May enter after 30 seconds if less than 200 players have already joined
Rewards
Victory Rewards (per faction)
36,000 Justia Coins
Defeat Rewards (per faction)
24,000 Justia Coins
Participation Rewards (individual)
1 300 Diamond Box
2 Spirit Shard Boxes
1,000 Platinum Coins
4,000 Service Medals
80,000 Gold
Buffs
Balancing buffs are granted to the losing team of the Siege War
Level 1
Attack Bonus 9%, Defense Bonus 35%
Level 2
Attack Bonus 20%, Defense Bonus 65.8%
Level 3
Attack Bonus 32.5%, Defense Bonus 95%
Level 4
Attack Bonus 45%, Defense Bonus 120%
Level 5
Attack Bonus 56%, Defense Bonus 140%
Level 6
Attack Bonus 67%, Defense Bonus 165%
Level 7
Attack Bonus 79.5%, Defense Bonus 190 %
Level 8
Attack Bonus 91%, Defense Bonus 215%
Level 9
Attack Bonus 102.5%, Defense Bonus 242%
Level 10
Attack Bonus 115%, Defense Bonus 275%
Other Details
- Bloodstones can be obtained in the Siege War zone just like in the normal open world
- Kills will be calculated as field PvP faction points
Added Siege Shop (Justia Coin Exchange)
Weapon Enhance Stone: 300 Justia Coins (max 80 per week)
Sillion’s Protection: 1,600 Justia Coins (max 15 per week)
Sillion’s Blessing: 4,000 Justia Coins (max 6 per week)
Super Premium Feed: 500 Justia Coins (max 20 per week)
Random Familiar/Pet Box: 400 Justia Coins (max 20 per week)
Random Spirit Box: 1,000 Justia Coins (max 20 per week)
100 Diamond Box: 1,000 Justia Coins (max 5 per week)
Leda’s Golden Chest: 600 Justia Coins (max 5 per week)
Deathmatches Officially Launched
- Changed opening time: 10:00~17:00 (based on server time)
Rewards
Daily Participation Rewards
Rank 1-4
2,200 Service Medals
1,200 Platinum Coins
4 Random Spirit Boxes
4 Weapon Enhance Stones
Rank 5-8
1,900 Service Medals
1,000 Platinum Coins
3 Random Spirit Boxes
4 Weapon Enhance Stones
Rank 9-12
1,600 Service Medals
800 Platinum Coins
2 Random Spirit Boxes
2 Weapon Enhance Stones
Rank 13-16
1,300 Service Medals
600 Platinum Coins
1 Random Spirit Boxes
1 Weapon Enhance Stones
Ranking Rewards
Rank 1-4
220 Service Medals
Rank 5-8
190 Service Medals
Rank 9-12
160 Service Medals
Rank 13-16
130 Service Medals
Kingdom Quest Changes
Expanded Black Assault Kingdom Quest to Tier 15
Tier 11: 92,000 Combat Power
Tier 12: 104,000 Combat Power
Tier 13: 118,000 Combat Power
Tier 14: 132,000 Combat Power
Tier 15: 146,000 Combat Power
Mission Changes
- Fixed an issue in the Naiad story mission “Helisa’s Revelation” where the NPC Khaira’s HP is stuck at 1
Guild Changes
- Fixed an issue where beginner guild buffs were usable in regular guilds
- Changed guild ranking search to display guilds below 300th place to be marked as “Not on leaderboard”
- Improved username display for guild members
- Fellow guild members’ names and guild name will be displayed in green
- Fellow guild members’ names while in a party will be displayed in blue
Costume Changes
- Added Military Uniform costume to the preview list
Quality-of-Life Changes
- Edited Hot Time/Event Schedule
- Added Deathmatch to schedule
- Changed the days when the Battleground is open to Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays
- Changed arena hot time from 2 hours to 1 hour, therefore moving other hot times forward by 1 hour
- Adjusted monster combat power and the relevant missions in the appropriate locations
- Rusena Southern Castlegrounds and Aslan Orc Mountains will be for players of 70,000-130,000 combat power
- Altered drops of core enhancement materials for monsters with a high combat power
- Added weapon/trinket tier information
- Added a tier marker to more easily identify better items within the same rank of quality (higher numbers mean better gear)
- Added penalty icon in results window at the end of a Deathmatch when 0 points were gained
- Reduced the amount of labor consumed by archaeology (gathering and crafting) by half (except at event gathering nodes)
- Reduced the amount of time it takes for flame gates to open in solo dungeons and battlegrounds from 3.5 seconds to 1 second
- Fixed some awkward translations
Other Changes
- Increased crafting tool placement distance from 2m to 10m
- Fixed an issue where the marker for new content was displaying on the elite dungeon tab instead when receiving a notification that random dungeons are available
- Changed dungeon notifications to not display when your combat power changes due to entering a zone where combat power is scaled
- Fixed the new content marker to display on the correct dungeon in the dungeon menu when reaching level 11
- Fixed an issue where information from guild ranking search results was not displaying properly
- Fixed an issue where the conquest boss would get stuck in a particular location and not be able to be moved during conquest
- Fixed an issue where it was impossible to move forward after the battleground flame gate had been removed
- Removed winter event background music and decorations
- Fixed an issue in Deathmatches where ranks were registered incorrectly when ending in a tie
- Fixed an issue where the stats in the description of a crafted costume box were different from the stats on the actual costume
