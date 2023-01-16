Update 0.7.0

It's been a while, here's a big one
- Added Steam Achievements
- Added UI for checking game progress like portal unlock status, reading previously found datalogs, and changing the new equipped flags
- Added new scanning gameplay mechanic. Location are no longer discovered just by entering them, but must now be unlocked by scanning specific structures. Runestones must now be scanned too
- Flags can be found hidden around the map, which can then be equipped on the rover
- Now need to input the correct sequence to open some doors
- Some damage is now directional and will push the rover around depending from where it came from
- Many changes to environment, added detail, improvements to level design and other fixes
- Added breakable crates
- Added interactable hidden radios
- Reduced cooldown for dashing
- Added new puzzles
- Can now shoot faster, and can carry a lot of ammo instead of being limited to current magazine only
- Added new walking enemy
- Added more enemies in many areas
- Ground traps and lasers do more damage
- Ground traps are a lot less visible
- Mines move towards the player when near, and explode faster
- Mines no longer explode when shot by the player
- Warden and sentries now have more health
- Datalogs now have titles, titles are hidden for undiscovered datalogs
- Added healthbars to enemies
- Better aiming sensitivity, adjusted sensitivity response curve, increased maximum sensitivity setting
- Better visibility with flashlight (wider angle, less volumetric fog density and less saturated color)
- New redesigned and more useful crosshair/weapon UI
- "X"/"square" button on gamepads is now used for reloading instead of dashing
- When unlocking weapons for first time you now also get a bit of ammo
- Enemies, ammo-generators and ammo-pods now drop more ammo
- Shorter interaction times for various things
- Portal progress UI is smaller and moved to the side, but stays on screen a bit longer
- Settings UI scroll properly when navigating with buttons instead of mousewheel
- Changes to intro cutscene
- Beacon UI is visible for less time
- Some tweaks to postprocessing and effects
- Added particles effects when on low health
- Added explosions when killing enemies
- Added sounds and particle effects to moving lasers
- Added sunds for interactions with different things
- Added sounds for Warden
- Added music and ambiance sounds to more areas
- Added low rumble sound during the "Big Worm" animation
- Added sound for fires found around the map
- Sounds of sentries can be heard better
- Added reverb in different areas
- Added more graphical details and visual effects
- Hide flashlight tutorial when toggling the flashlight instead of after a fixed time
- Textfields for entering numbers in settings menu now work as expected
- Fixed damage glitch-effect persisting after respawning
- Low-health sound could keep going when returning to menu
- Many fixes to input on controllers
- Various UI fixes and changes
- Game automatically pauses when you open the Steam Overlay
- Added Steam RichPresence integration
- Fixed some graphical glitches
- Fixed some places where the rover could get stuck floating not being able to move
- Fixed a crash when returning to main menu
- Other fixes and internal changes
- Forgot a giant sword in the level geometry, it was only visible as a small white cube sticking out of the ground in the Warden field
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1720980/SILO27_Crashlanded/
