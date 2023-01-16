 Skip to content

SILO27: Crashlanded update for 16 January 2023

Update 0.7.0

Last edited by Wendy

It's been a while, here's a big one

  • Added Steam Achievements
  • Added UI for checking game progress like portal unlock status, reading previously found datalogs, and changing the new equipped flags
  • Added new scanning gameplay mechanic. Location are no longer discovered just by entering them, but must now be unlocked by scanning specific structures. Runestones must now be scanned too
  • Flags can be found hidden around the map, which can then be equipped on the rover
  • Now need to input the correct sequence to open some doors
  • Some damage is now directional and will push the rover around depending from where it came from
  • Many changes to environment, added detail, improvements to level design and other fixes
  • Added breakable crates
  • Added interactable hidden radios
  • Reduced cooldown for dashing
  • Added new puzzles
  • Can now shoot faster, and can carry a lot of ammo instead of being limited to current magazine only
  • Added new walking enemy
  • Added more enemies in many areas
  • Ground traps and lasers do more damage
  • Ground traps are a lot less visible
  • Mines move towards the player when near, and explode faster
  • Mines no longer explode when shot by the player
  • Warden and sentries now have more health
  • Datalogs now have titles, titles are hidden for undiscovered datalogs
  • Added healthbars to enemies
  • Better aiming sensitivity, adjusted sensitivity response curve, increased maximum sensitivity setting
  • Better visibility with flashlight (wider angle, less volumetric fog density and less saturated color)
  • New redesigned and more useful crosshair/weapon UI
  • "X"/"square" button on gamepads is now used for reloading instead of dashing
  • When unlocking weapons for first time you now also get a bit of ammo
  • Enemies, ammo-generators and ammo-pods now drop more ammo
  • Shorter interaction times for various things
  • Portal progress UI is smaller and moved to the side, but stays on screen a bit longer
  • Settings UI scroll properly when navigating with buttons instead of mousewheel
  • Changes to intro cutscene
  • Beacon UI is visible for less time
  • Some tweaks to postprocessing and effects
  • Added particles effects when on low health
  • Added explosions when killing enemies
  • Added sounds and particle effects to moving lasers
  • Added sunds for interactions with different things
  • Added sounds for Warden
  • Added music and ambiance sounds to more areas
  • Added low rumble sound during the "Big Worm" animation
  • Added sound for fires found around the map
  • Sounds of sentries can be heard better
  • Added reverb in different areas
  • Added more graphical details and visual effects
  • Hide flashlight tutorial when toggling the flashlight instead of after a fixed time
  • Textfields for entering numbers in settings menu now work as expected
  • Fixed damage glitch-effect persisting after respawning
  • Low-health sound could keep going when returning to menu
  • Many fixes to input on controllers
  • Various UI fixes and changes
  • Game automatically pauses when you open the Steam Overlay
  • Added Steam RichPresence integration
  • Fixed some graphical glitches
  • Fixed some places where the rover could get stuck floating not being able to move
  • Fixed a crash when returning to main menu
  • Other fixes and internal changes
  • Forgot a giant sword in the level geometry, it was only visible as a small white cube sticking out of the ground in the Warden field

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1720980/SILO27_Crashlanded/

