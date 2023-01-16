- Fixed PaintMode Saves menu buttons
- Fixed Scenario Saves menu buttons
- Fixed saves menu buttons
- Fixed Saving Menus
- Fixed Unclaimed colonize event being rare
- Unclaimed Colonize odds will now be Multiplied with unclaimed coast count / 100
- Fixed learderboard buttons causing selecting nations not working
- Fixed game crashing from having all category odds at 0%
- Game Will now tell you in event text box if all categories or all events within a turned on category is at 0%
- No more independence from themself
- Renamed Högeva to jõgeva
EarthRoyale update for 16 January 2023
V12.02.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
