EarthRoyale update for 16 January 2023

V12.02.02

Share · View all patches · Build 10328042 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed PaintMode Saves menu buttons
  • Fixed Scenario Saves menu buttons
  • Fixed saves menu buttons
  • Fixed Saving Menus
  • Fixed Unclaimed colonize event being rare
  • Unclaimed Colonize odds will now be Multiplied with unclaimed coast count / 100
  • Fixed learderboard buttons causing selecting nations not working
  • Fixed game crashing from having all category odds at 0%
  • Game Will now tell you in event text box if all categories or all events within a turned on category is at 0%
  • No more independence from themself
  • Renamed Högeva to jõgeva

