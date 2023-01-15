- Now ammo is capped (depending on type, you can see the max amount in the inventory). If you're looting, you'll get ammo up to the limit, and if there's more, you'll left the difference behind (still lootable later).
- Ragdoll bodies now have way less mass, so they can still be a dangerous obstacle in crowdy situations, but are easier to push.
- Fixed another problem that was preventing to continue from level 2.
EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 15 January 2023
Ammo limit and better ragdoll
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update