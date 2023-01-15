 Skip to content

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 15 January 2023

Ammo limit and better ragdoll

Build 10327919

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Now ammo is capped (depending on type, you can see the max amount in the inventory). If you're looting, you'll get ammo up to the limit, and if there's more, you'll left the difference behind (still lootable later).
  • Ragdoll bodies now have way less mass, so they can still be a dangerous obstacle in crowdy situations, but are easier to push.
  • Fixed another problem that was preventing to continue from level 2.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2224851
