Endings and Updates v1.4.7

Now that The Mortuary Assistant has been released. I wanted to circle back to my previous games and give them some love. My first stop is right here with Our Secret Below.

After enough time working on MA, I decided I simply want players to be able to experience the full story of OSB by experiencing the multiple endings that made me so happy with the game. It certainly wasn't impossible but there are parts that were a bit too opaque. While I haven't simply handed over the keys, I have provided a lot of improvements to make endings 2 and 3 a bit easier to understand how to get.

I have also included a few other improvements including overhauling the input system which now supports key binding.

If you've been a supporter of my work since OSB or before, thank you so so much! For you and new players; if you haven't gotten to experience the different endings of OSB, I hope you do now!

Full patch notes