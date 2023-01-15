So Below huge update today!

We are excited to present a whole new map: Yorke Station.

This small map was created for lone hunters looking for an exciting fast-paced experience. Yorke Station is an old subway station that was abandoned after a series of findings and unfortunate events. Its small area is ideal for newcomers and hunters who enjoy a rather fast-paced challenge. Don’t let it fool you, this place is abandoned for a good reason.

New playable tutorial!

You can now find the new tutorial mode on the main menu. Here you can safely learn the practical applications of ghost-hunting gear and the standard ritual knowledge required by HEXA. However, a true hunter is always attentive to the patterns and behaviors of their prey. Learn as much as you can here, because out there, on the field, you will be completely on your own.

Patch notes: