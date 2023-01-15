Update and Official Guide

What's in this update?

-Misc bug fixes

-Presentation improvements like cleaner transitions between phases, etc.

-Increased unit deployment by 1 on all maps after Chapter 4, mostly to allow for further flexibility in new game plus, but it could be taken advantage of by industrious players on their first playthrough ;)

The official guide for the game is now released! Check it out if you'd like to plan your first playthrough!

To those who've already purchased the game, I appreciate your support! If you've enjoyed the game, consider leaving a review as soon as you're able. It really boosts the game's visibility on Steam and gives confidence to prospective players.

What's next?

-More balancing and bug fixes as needed

-Still working on adding more story interactions with secondary characters, including epilogues, for both the sequel and the first game

-Longer, multi-stage side story chapters accessible outside of the main story (the first of these likely won't drop for a few months yet)

I feel really fortunate to have the support of a lot of awesome people behind me. Truly, I'm endlessly grateful for each of you <3

Yours,

CB