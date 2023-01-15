 Skip to content

Swords and Sandals Immortals update for 15 January 2023

Patch 0.8.4.K - Have I finally figured out a fix for the $@#% weapon switch bug?

Hey mighty gladiators. Just wanted to apologise for the weapon switching bug that's plagued the game on and off for a while - believe me you, it's been tearing my hair out too! The code was a little needlessly complicated, a problem of the long development time of the game. Code sort of builds up and some of it becomes a bit 'spaghetti-like' making it hard to keep track of.

I put in some work over the weekend and I feel like I've got it sorted, at least on my gladiators anyway! Please test it out, maybe first unequip/re-equip the weapons you want, then hopefully they will stick for you.

A few other little fixes in there too. This week it's all about multiplayer, I estimate its still about 3-4 weeks away from being ready but it's starting to come together!

Cheers all,
Oliver Joyce
Whiskeybarrel Studios

V 0.8.4.K (Jan 16 2023):

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---
• Fixed a bug where Virtuoso talent could one-shot champions. This was never intended, - now it causes them 20% health damage.
• Fixed a bug where using taunt on an enemy with a long stun time would reduce their stun time to 1
• Added a tiny delay between turns that should help with the 'multiple enemy turns' bug

--- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES ---
• Weapon Equips/Favourites: I am almost certain I finally have a solution in this patch for the weapon equip/unequip bug that has plagued us for a while. Please try this out and see if your weapons are behaving as they should!
• Increased variance in weapon generations so you should see a few more options for weapons at max level

