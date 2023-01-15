Patch. v1.0b

V1.0b -
We found minor bugs and fixed. We also released some improvements.
BUGS:
- Fixed: If player pause the game at the middle of the A10 strike, game screen shakes infinetely and A10 strike breaks.
IMPROVEMENTS:
- The performance problem that can occur in the advanced levels of the game has been fixed, the game performance has been significantly improved.
-
- Improved zombie death animations.
-
- Zombie sounds have been improved.
-
- Improved some minor graphic details.
-
- Added the ability to switch screens in fullscreen mode
We hope you enjoy the game.
Changed files in this update