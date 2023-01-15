 Skip to content

YOU ARE THE DINNER update for 15 January 2023

Patch. v1.0b

Patch. v1.0b · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.0b -
We found minor bugs and fixed. We also released some improvements.

BUGS:

  • Fixed: If player pause the game at the middle of the A10 strike, game screen shakes infinetely and A10 strike breaks.

IMPROVEMENTS:

  • The performance problem that can occur in the advanced levels of the game has been fixed, the game performance has been significantly improved.
    • Improved zombie death animations.
    • Zombie sounds have been improved.
    • Improved some minor graphic details.
    • Added the ability to switch screens in fullscreen mode

We hope you enjoy the game.

