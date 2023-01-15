New Demo Update (FLAK turrets, fixed damage, tweaked systems)

Happy New Year All!

Ive managed to make a few updates to the game, which in some of my test play throughs were pretty enjoyable. Lots to improve still and i'll go onto that in a moment, but to start whats updated!

Flak Turrets - These will only target missiles and (eventually) fighters, they use the same turret base as light turrets but effectively act as a time delayed shot gun where the flak is configured to explode before potential impact with target potentially taking out multiple missiles in a single firing. This has potential to really have a strategic element since you now have a really effective counter measure at a distance from missiles. This means if the enemy has these in their fleet, you need to send in ion beam or turretted heavy ships to take out the flak turrets before your missiles are effective again.

Turrets/weapons are now disabled when they reach zero health.

Fixed an issue with missiles in particular where they were dealing heavy damage as multiple impacts were occuring at same time instance and missiles werent being killed at impact.

Added ambient sound/music, you can turn this off though.

Added collisions option, this is disabled by default as there were some performance issues I think since im on a old version of Unity Dots (0.51), you can enable this yourself though and ships will impact with asteroids and other ships. My observation on the laptop was i was getting about 30 fps when 3 ships were near impact.

Fixed load menu for both VR and Desktop when you need to add ships.

Desktop users now have ability to exit mission using esc key

Various other fixes..

Ultimately this is a VR game first, but bar mission/ship building desktop users can play it now. The desktop method sits on top of the VR method so the VR method will still be main development.

Future Development tasks, probably in order:

Fighters (should be next target)

Correct motion logic (in particular change in destination mid flight seems to cause all sorts of issues, developing fighters should mean i sort this out at the same time..)

Custom procedural asteroid [done!], destructable [to be done]

Multiplayer (i'll do a drive for players)

Multiple environments..

Asteroid bases..

Reworked Ship Builder (ground up rebuild, but will be fully free form!)

Update to 2022 Unity and Dots 1.0 (Need to redevelop my prefab authoring as its completely changed! Otherwise everything else should change over okay)

Again more feedback the better and hopefully its getting fun. My benchmark for going to early access is it needs to start being fun/good game, now i feel im at its potentially fun/good game.