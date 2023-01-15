 Skip to content

Nevergrind Online update for 15 January 2023

Added Shaman's exceptional Scourge set items!

• Added Shaman's exceptional Scourge set items.
• Typing a space in the chat input while the Options menu is open will no longer close the Options menu. It looks like this fix applies to other UI windows, too. Yay!

