 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isles of Pangaea update for 15 January 2023

Pangaea Test Map Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10327551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The test map Pangaea now uses world streaming to improve FPS and RAM usage.

The test map Pangaea is now 32k x 32k units in size, which is 16 times larger than any of the other 5 maps.

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link