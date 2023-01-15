Share · View all patches · Build 10327533 · Last edited 15 January 2023 – 21:06:03 UTC by Wendy

Here comes a big patch with a lot of fixes.

General:

Text fixes.

Now the lost files output the correct language.

Leaving the casino shooting game screen when the money won has not yet been added up loses the money won.

Fixed in the audio of the coins.

If you skip the main cinematic, and then skip Max's dialogue very quickly, the game UI doesn't come out and you can't press any buttons.

Forest:

Vertical transition positions the camera wrong.

Fixed ground textures bug.

One of the running coin bags was having issues with its collision.

If you load the game having helped Joe with the vegetables and return there, it crashes the game.

Fortress:

The question mark is not removed from the puzzle room of darkness.

Mouse Holes: If you attack and enter the hole it stays flashing on the mouse switch animation.

Warehouse:

The latest news text is now available in English.

Trupper Laboratory:

Fixed computer XZ event for Japanese language.

The interior of the van had no collision with the wall.

Adjusted spawn points for when you fall down a hole.

If you have any other problems or any of these fixes don't work, remember that you can report bugs through the steam forums.

Peace,

Josyan