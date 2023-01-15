Here comes a big patch with a lot of fixes.
General:
- Text fixes.
- Now the lost files output the correct language.
- Leaving the casino shooting game screen when the money won has not yet been added up loses the money won.
- Fixed in the audio of the coins.
- If you skip the main cinematic, and then skip Max's dialogue very quickly, the game UI doesn't come out and you can't press any buttons.
Forest:
- Vertical transition positions the camera wrong.
- Fixed ground textures bug.
- One of the running coin bags was having issues with its collision.
- If you load the game having helped Joe with the vegetables and return there, it crashes the game.
Fortress:
- The question mark is not removed from the puzzle room of darkness.
- Mouse Holes: If you attack and enter the hole it stays flashing on the mouse switch animation.
Warehouse:
- The latest news text is now available in English.
Trupper Laboratory:
- Fixed computer XZ event for Japanese language.
- The interior of the van had no collision with the wall.
- Adjusted spawn points for when you fall down a hole.
If you have any other problems or any of these fixes don't work, remember that you can report bugs through the steam forums.
Peace,
Josyan
