Update: 0.5.3 - New tools for creators and thumbnail previews (finally!)

Hi Again,
I wasn't too long this time, was I? An update went live in the beta branch a few days ago, and now that my sanity has been confirmed, here is that same update for all players with a few more bugs squashed along the way.
If you missed out on 0.5.2's patch notes, please refer to this post.
See you next month for some new bangers!
♥Bean
changelog v0.5.3
Main
- Fixed bullets sometimes not disappearing when surviving rewind
- Changed OOB-disobeying rubber bullets to fulfill their bounce quota before leaving the arena "forever" (-1 bounce rubbers will continue to bounce forever)
Editor
- Fixed lots of odd behavior with stream bullets inside prefabs (dragging duration bar, changing pattern type, etc)
Changed files in this update