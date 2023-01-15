 Skip to content

Soundodger 2 update for 15 January 2023

Update: 0.5.3 - New tools for creators and thumbnail previews (finally!)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Again,

I wasn't too long this time, was I? An update went live in the beta branch a few days ago, and now that my sanity has been confirmed, here is that same update for all players with a few more bugs squashed along the way.

If you missed out on 0.5.2's patch notes, please refer to this post.

See you next month for some new bangers!

♥Bean

changelog v0.5.3
Main

  • Fixed bullets sometimes not disappearing when surviving rewind
  • Changed OOB-disobeying rubber bullets to fulfill their bounce quota before leaving the arena "forever" (-1 bounce rubbers will continue to bounce forever)

Editor

  • Fixed lots of odd behavior with stream bullets inside prefabs (dragging duration bar, changing pattern type, etc)

