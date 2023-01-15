Biggest Demo Update Yet!

Hello fellow Meeps!

After almost 6 months, it's time for an exciting update to the World Turtles Demo!

The biggest changes are discussed below. The demo should be more performant and stable since I’ve, uhm, persuaded a few Gremlins to find other lodgings. I would love to hear your feedback and suggestions for the next leg of the journey.

Enjoy the new demo, and join Discord for the chance to participate in the Closed Beta!

De Chelonian Mobile!

Gideon

Discord : https://discord.com/invite/2NEb4HxwhF

Water System

A complete water system needs to be constructed and maintained to supply Meeps with water of increasing quality, improving their health.

Feeding and Steering the Turtle

The mechanic of feeding and steering the Turtle with the Catapult has been implemented! The Meeps will now have to plant and harvest feeding grass with which to load the catapult, so it will be a lot more work. But don't despair, the AI realms will assist you with everything!

Annexes

Annexes have come a long way! Most building types can now commission Annexes around them, including Water Towers, Water Points, Wells, Play Wheels, Kennels, Mortar Pits, Helicopters, Monuments ... and more are being planned!

Natural Disasters

Natural disasters can damage infrastructure but can also be managed to avoid catastrophes (try the new terrain manipulation feature). Snow Comets crash down on the terrain and eruptions from Fault Lines cause Fracture Springs, which in turn cause new rivers to form and spread throughout the land.

UI Overhaul

I have spent a lot of time on trying to make the UI more intuitive, aesthetic (given I don’t have a UI artist!) and standardized, and just improve the overall user experience. Some elements have changed positions – I hope you get used to these changes quickly!

Functionality for complete localization has also been completed and the translations will be attended to during the next few months. The list of languages still needs to be finalized, but there’s always the option of including community-driven translations as well.

Game Options Menu

The clunky Game Options menu has been broken down into more manageable, logical groups of options. Note that Twitch integration is now possible, allowing Meeps to pick their names from the participating chatters in the Streamer’s Twitch channel – so, persuade your favorite streamers to try out World Turtles!