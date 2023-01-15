ANSIOLISIS on MACOS!

Added:
-MACOS Build
*Its the same build I had on release but made the time to upload it!
Note:
We have also sold over 100 steam units!!!
From the bottom of my little heart, thank you all for playing and buying the game!!
