Ansiolisis update for 15 January 2023

ANSIOLISIS on MACOS!

Ansiolisis update for 15 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:
-MACOS Build

*Its the same build I had on release but made the time to upload it!

Note:
We have also sold over 100 steam units!!!

From the bottom of my little heart, thank you all for playing and buying the game!!

