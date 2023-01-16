v1.091 is live!

v1.091 of Trombone Champ is now live! This one doesn't do a lot, mainly adds a new song and implements some minor improvements to the Steam Leaderboards

Added new song: "Funiculi, Funicula!"

Added some anti-cheat functionality to Leaderboards. The game should now block scores that are too high from being posted.

Adjusted language in Leaderboards Help page for clarity.

Various optimizations in gameplay scene.

As you can see, we're rapidly approaching v1.1... we're hoping that will be a big one! In the meantime, we have lots of stuff going on behind the scenes. We hope to be able to make big announcements soon!

Thank you for your continued patience!

-Dan of Holy Wow