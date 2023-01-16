 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Trombone Champ update for 16 January 2023

v1.091 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10327326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.091 of Trombone Champ is now live! This one doesn't do a lot, mainly adds a new song and implements some minor improvements to the Steam Leaderboards

  • Added new song: "Funiculi, Funicula!"
  • Added some anti-cheat functionality to Leaderboards. The game should now block scores that are too high from being posted.
  • Adjusted language in Leaderboards Help page for clarity.
  • Various optimizations in gameplay scene.

As you can see, we're rapidly approaching v1.1... we're hoping that will be a big one! In the meantime, we have lots of stuff going on behind the scenes. We hope to be able to make big announcements soon!

Thank you for your continued patience!

-Dan of Holy Wow

Changed files in this update

TROMBONE CHAMP Content Depot 1059991
  • Loading history…
Trombone Champ Depot x32 Depot 1059992
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link