BUG repair and experience optimization

BUG start setting technology is fully unlocked, excluding weapons and equipment

The display of the building menu is added: the indoor facilities are clearly marked

The BUG repeatedly demolished the road, causing the surface to turn into black blocks

Added ground items, combat drops, and corpse statistics prompts

Simple mode, double the output of farmland and orchard

Customization can be set: double the output of farmland and orchard

Distinguish the state of automatic aging and death of animals from the state of slaughter, without blood stains

The ranch interface shows viewing animal information, showing the average age of animals

Reduce the probability of animal sound effects and reduce the volume of sheep

Optimize performance and increase the upper limit of supported population

BUG When there are a large number of robber corpses stuck in a place where the logistics soldiers cannot reach, the logistics soldiers' workflow will be blocked and they will not be able to do anything

BUG In the late stage, the number of wild deer breeds is too large

Optimization: When the ESC key closes the system menu, close the sub-window (shortcut key and setting window)