BUG start setting technology is fully unlocked, excluding weapons and equipment
The display of the building menu is added: the indoor facilities are clearly marked
The BUG repeatedly demolished the road, causing the surface to turn into black blocks
Added ground items, combat drops, and corpse statistics prompts
Simple mode, double the output of farmland and orchard
Customization can be set: double the output of farmland and orchard
Distinguish the state of automatic aging and death of animals from the state of slaughter, without blood stains
The ranch interface shows viewing animal information, showing the average age of animals
Reduce the probability of animal sound effects and reduce the volume of sheep
Optimize performance and increase the upper limit of supported population
BUG When there are a large number of robber corpses stuck in a place where the logistics soldiers cannot reach, the logistics soldiers' workflow will be blocked and they will not be able to do anything
BUG In the late stage, the number of wild deer breeds is too large
Optimization: When the ESC key closes the system menu, close the sub-window (shortcut key and setting window)
领地：种田与征战 update for 15 January 2023
BUG repair and experience optimization
BUG start setting technology is fully unlocked, excluding weapons and equipment
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update