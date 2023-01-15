Unfinished Issues

 Skip to content

Anvil Life update for 15 January 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10327286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-When the Upgrade section is open, you can automatically place the Scrolls and Lucky Stones with the Right Button of the Mouse.
-Added Voice Alerts.
-New Alerts Added to Log.
-Minor Changes Made in the Interface.

