-When the Upgrade section is open, you can automatically place the Scrolls and Lucky Stones with the Right Button of the Mouse.
-Added Voice Alerts.
-New Alerts Added to Log.
-Minor Changes Made in the Interface.
Anvil Life update for 15 January 2023
Unfinished Issues
Changed files in this update