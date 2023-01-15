2023年1月16日 更新说明

【更新说明】
1.道具[技能匣]可以一键使用，快速获得随机技能。
2.鼠标停留在小地图上的城池，会显示城池详情信息。
3.点将出征时不再需要武将体力≥60的条件。
4.优化其他细节，修复已知Bug。
交流QQ群：789031001
